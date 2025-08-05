Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb Police respond to shooting at Shallowford Road apartments

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 5, 2025 7:25am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta photo

The Brief

    • DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting at the Brooke Apartment Complex on Shallowford Road.
    • Officers have not released information about the shooter or the victim’s condition.
    • A neighbor’s Ring camera captured video of police and an ambulance at the scene.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Brooke Apartment Complex on Shallowford Road.

What we know:

Officers confirmed a shooting took place but have not released any details about the shooter or the condition of the victim. A neighbor’s Ring camera captured video showing police officers and an ambulance near one of the apartment buildings.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m. 

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not said whether any arrests have been made.

The Source

  • Information provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

