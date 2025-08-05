DeKalb Police respond to shooting at Shallowford Road apartments
article
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Brooke Apartment Complex on Shallowford Road.
What we know:
Officers confirmed a shooting took place but have not released any details about the shooter or the condition of the victim. A neighbor’s Ring camera captured video showing police officers and an ambulance near one of the apartment buildings.
The shooting was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m.
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing, and police have not said whether any arrests have been made.