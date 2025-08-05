DeKalb Police respond to shooting at Shallowford Road apartments

article

The Brief DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting at the Brooke Apartment Complex on Shallowford Road. Officers have not released information about the shooter or the victim’s condition. A neighbor’s Ring camera captured video of police and an ambulance at the scene.



DeKalb County Police are investigating an overnight shooting at the Brooke Apartment Complex on Shallowford Road.

What we know:

Officers confirmed a shooting took place but have not released any details about the shooter or the condition of the victim. A neighbor’s Ring camera captured video showing police officers and an ambulance near one of the apartment buildings.

The shooting was reported at approximately 1:13 a.m.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not said whether any arrests have been made.