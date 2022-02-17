Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb Police K9, officers seize guns and drugs following traffic stop

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police officers, along with assistance from a K9, seized weapons and drugs, authorities announced Thursday.

According to investigators, east precinct officers attempted to make a traffic stop during their patrol near Panola Road and Redan Road.

The vehicle did not stop, and the driver later got out and fled on foot, police said. 

Officials confirmed the suspect tried to get rid of a gun as he ran away. 

The driver and a passenger were later captured.

DeKalb County Police dog Rocco located the gun and several packages of marijuana in the car, investigators said.

DeKalb County Police dog Rocco (DeKalb County Police Department)

An investigation is ongoing.

