DeKalb police investigating shooting at store on Redan Road

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The Brief Police investigating overnight shooting at Redan Road business. Incident happened at Jumbo Package Store in Stone Mountain area. No suspect information or details on injuries released.



DeKalb County police are investigating an overnight shooting at a business in the Stone Mountain area.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at the Jumbo Package Store on Redan Road, where authorities say a shooting investigation is underway. Details about what led up to the gunfire or whether anyone was injured have not been released.

Investigators have not identified a suspect, and the case remains active as police work to gather more information.