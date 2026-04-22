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DeKalb police investigating shooting at store on Redan Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 22, 2026 7:39am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
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The Brief

    • Police investigating overnight shooting at Redan Road business.
    • Incident happened at Jumbo Package Store in Stone Mountain area.
    • No suspect information or details on injuries released.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating an overnight shooting at a business in the Stone Mountain area.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene at the Jumbo Package Store on Redan Road, where authorities say a shooting investigation is underway. Details about what led up to the gunfire or whether anyone was injured have not been released.

Investigators have not identified a suspect, and the case remains active as police work to gather more information.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County police. 

DeKalb CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews