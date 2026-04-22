DeKalb police investigating shooting at store on Redan Road
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DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating an overnight shooting at a business in the Stone Mountain area.
What we know:
Officers responded to the scene at the Jumbo Package Store on Redan Road, where authorities say a shooting investigation is underway. Details about what led up to the gunfire or whether anyone was injured have not been released.
Investigators have not identified a suspect, and the case remains active as police work to gather more information.