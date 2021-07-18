DeKalb police confiscate marijuana, weapons, cash at two separate traffic stops

The DeKalb County Police Department said it netted bags of marijuana, cash and several weapons in two separate traffic stops this week.

The DeKalb Police Department shared photos of the two hauls.

One photo showed bags of marijuana, several handguns and assault rife magazines.

The other photo showed a clear bag of cash and more handguns.

Police said traffic stops led to the arrest of suspects. One stop was on Candler Road at Misty Waters Drive, another at I-285 at Memorial Drive.

Police said four men were arrested as a result of the busts.

