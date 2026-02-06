DeKalb police arrest fourth suspect in Shedeur Sanders burglary

article

The Brief Carlos DeAnthony Morris, the final suspect in the $200,000 heist of QB Shedeur Sanders' home, was arrested in DeKalb County on Thursday. The raid on a Glenwood Road apartment uncovered machine guns and drugs, leading to additional charges beyond the Ohio burglary. All four suspects in the case are from the Atlanta area and were tracked via license plate readers after fleeing Ohio.



The DeKalb County Police Department has announced the arrest of a fourth and final suspect connected to the November 2025 burglary of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

What we know:

The suspect, Carlos DeAnthony Morris, 20, was apprehended Thursday during an operation involving the DeKalb County Gang Unit, SWAT, Aerial Support, and K9 units. Morris was located at an apartment in the 4600 block of Glenwood Road. He is currently being held at the DeKalb County Jail awaiting extradition to Ohio.

During the search of the apartment, detectives discovered illegal items that extended beyond the initial burglary warrants. Officers recovered multiple firearms, including two classified as machine guns, along with quantities of promethazine and marijuana. Additionally, authorities found a neglected dog at the location; DeKalb County Animal Control took custody of the animal.

What they're saying:

The burglary occurred on Nov. 16, 2025, while Sanders was making his NFL regular-season debut against the Baltimore Ravens. Masked intruders entered his home in Granger Township, Ohio, and stole approximately $200,000 in luxury items, including jewelry and high-end bags, police said.

Investigators said they used surveillance footage and license plate readers to track the suspect back to Georgia.

Dig deeper:

The arrest of Morris ends a monthlong coordination between the Medina County (Ohio) Sheriff’s Office and DeKalb County police. The three other suspects previously taken into custody are:

Jarvet Myrick: Arrested Nov. 26, 2025; identified as the getaway driver.

Deandrez Jackson: Arrested Dec. 16, 2025.

Maurice Exavier Taylor: Arrested Dec. 29, 2025.

DeKalb County police credited the success of the case to multi-agency collaboration, stating that criminals attempting to hide in the DeKalb community "will be found."