DeKalb parents, guardians can track child's school bus with new app

A new smartphone app is helping parents and guardians track their child's school bus in real-time in DeKalb County.

DeKalb County School District announced the launch of its Edulog Parent Portal app that will give parents and guardians information about their child's school bus status.

The app provides a real-time map, the district said, and provides notifications when the bus nears the stop, the school or a custom alert zone.

The school district said the app only gives access by registering data unique to a particular student.

The app is available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

There is a QR code on the district's website that will provide links to download the app.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.