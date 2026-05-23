DeKalb officer injured in crash near I-285

The Brief A DeKalb County Police officer was injured in a crash on Glenwood Road near I-285. The officer received minor injuries and is expected to be okay. The wreck caused traffic to back up due to the reduced number of lanes on I-285.



A DeKalb County Police officer was taken to the hospital after they were involved in a wreck Saturday.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Police, the crash happened on Glenwood Road near I-285. The officer was being treated for minor injuries. They are expected to be okay, according to the police department.

The incident caused three northbound lanes to be blocked, snarling traffic for a time.

What we don't know:

It is unclear if anyone else was injured in the crash.