DeKalb man loses lifelong home to fire but says he's grateful

The Brief DeKalb County man loses lifelong home in overnight fire. Firefighters battled repeated flare-ups before containing flames. Survivor says he’s grateful to be alive despite losing everything.



A DeKalb County man says he is grateful to be alive after an overnight house fire destroyed the home he has lived in since birth.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to Glenhaven Drive, off Covington Highway, early Thursday after Jeff King awoke to a popping sound and discovered his classic 1980 Oldsmobile Delta 88 burning in the garage.

What they're saying:

"I just heard a popping noise," King said. "The smoke and flames just knocked me back and I had to call the fire department. It just went up so quick it’s not even funny. I almost passed out. The smoke hit me right in the face and the heat. It was just incredible."

When DeKalb County firefighters arrived, the two-story home was fully engulfed. Crews repeatedly knocked down the flames, only to watch them flare up again. After several hours, they were able to bring the fire under control.

King said the home holds deep personal meaning. "My parents bought this house when I was born," he said. He later purchased the home from them, and has lived there his entire life. Both of his parents have since passed away.

Despite losing all of his possessions, King said he remains grateful. "I’m just grateful to God. I’m alive. That’s it. God’s good. I’m just grateful," he said.

Neighbors stopped by during the firefight to offer him warm clothing as he watched the home burn.

What we don't know:

Fire officials have not yet determined what sparked the blaze.