
DeKalb grads help African students escape Ukraine amid war with Russia

DeKalb County
Noir United International is an organization focused on helping black people in other marginalized communities.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County natives say they want to be on the ground helping those flee the war in Ukraine.

They say their focus is on those of African Descent who have been treated unfairly.

Two grad students, one attending Yale and the other Columbia, say many people of color left homes in Africa to go to school in Ukraine because it’s affordable.

"If I was a student in another country I would want people to come and help me and assist me," Nassim Ashford said.

The two DeKalb County school graduates knew there was more for them to do while the war in Ukraine rages on.

"When we saw media reports of people with African descent being abused, pulled off the train, sent to the back and forced to wait long hours for safety. We thought this was a problem," Macire Aribot

"In our minds we knew in order to get the work done we really needed to be here on the ground," Ashford said.

These are just a two of the co-founders of Noir United International which is an organization focused on helping black people in other marginalized communities.

No matter where they are.

They started off reaching out to embassies and elected officials but wanted to help in person.

"Right now we are in Kraków, Poland and we are going to be meeting with some students we have been assisting for the past three weeks now," Ashford said.

So far, they’ve helped a total of 41 students escape. Many were stuck in bunkers with limited food and water while others say there’s trouble when they get to the borders.

"Being here on the ground is a surreal experience. You are seeing the people affected by this and feeling the trauma that they are carrying with them," Aribot said.

"We have talked to students that say they had to wait days in the snow and cold. They didn’t have jackets because they left their homes when they heard bombs. The guards were pushing them down saying only Ukrainians," Ashford said.

"I think what frustrates me the most is the world has moved oceans to support Ukraine and no one is thinking about the other marginalized communities in Ukraine that need support," Aribot said.

Noir United International is teaming up with the Global Black Coalition which is made up of organizations around the world to form a larger organization.

