DeKalb firefighters respond to brush fire near Dunwoody apartments

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The Brief Crews responded to a brush fire near Dunwoody Glen Apartments around 2:38 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters found a large woods fire; no structures were damaged. Georgia Forestry assisted, and the cause remains under investigation.



DeKalb County firefighters responded to a brush fire early Thursday morning near a Dunwoody apartment complex.

What we know:

According to DeKalb County Fire Rescue, crews were called to 6900 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard around 2:38 a.m. on April 23, where they found a large woods fire burning near the Dunwoody Glen Apartments.

Officials said no structures were involved in the fire. The Georgia Forestry Commission was called in to assist crews at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a breaking news story and the above information is subject to change. FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew on the way to the scene.