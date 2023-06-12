DeKalb County woman stabs home invader trying to assault her, police say

article

A DeKalb County woman turned the tables on the man assaulting her early Monday morning, police say.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department say the attack happened shortly before 1 a.m. at an apartment on the 2000 block of Flat Shoals Road.

After responding to reports of a person stabbed, police met with a woman who lived in the home.

The victim told officers that she was inside when the suspect, identified as Jameer Conover, broke in and began assaulting her.

In defense, the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed Conover at least once.

Jameer Conover (DeKalb County Jail)

FOX 5 cameras showed a man believed to be Conover fighting with officers and EMTs while they were trying to get him into an ambulance.

Officials have not shared the condition of the suspect or his connection to his alleged victim.

He's now facing six counts of home invasion.