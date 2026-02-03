Water outages in Decatur, Avondale Estates: Crews investigate as social media reports surge

The Brief DeKalb County crews have yet to locate the specific cause or water main break responsible for the pressure issues. Officials state frigid temperatures may be damaging private service connections rather than just the main county infrastructure.



Social media posts in the Decatur and Avondale Estates areas of DeKalb County have been buzzing over low or no water pressure for the past few days.

What we know:

Posters on Ring's Neighbors and the Nextdoor apps have been trying to determine what has been going on with their water.

According to the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management, crews are continuing to investigate complaints in the area but have not yet confirmed the source of the problem as of Tuesday evening.

Crews have been trying to pinpoint a possible water main break without success.

What they're saying:

"Frigid temperatures can impact infrastructure beyond DeKalb County systems, including service connections owned by customers that serve homes, apartment complexes, and businesses," the department said in a statement. "Customers are encouraged to winterize their pipes during extremely cold temperatures."

What you can do:

Anyone in those areas experiencing low water pressure should contact the DeKalb County Watershed Department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or 770-270-6243.