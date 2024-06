article

DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management is repairing a water main break at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Rockbridge Road.

Two westbound lanes on Memorial Drive have been closed as a result.

Customers in the area may lose water service while crews are working.

If you experience low to no water pressure, contact the department at dekalbwaterops@dekalbcountyga.gov or by calling 770-270-6243.