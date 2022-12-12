Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County traffic stop, chase leads to drug bust

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
(Credit: DeKalb County Police)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - After a traffic stop turned into a chase, DeKalb County police said they made a stunning discovery.

An East Precinct officer tried to pull over a driver after they failed to signal when making a turn. That's when the officer said three people abandoned the vehicle.

Two of the three were apprehended. The third passenger got away.

Authorities performed a search on the car and found two firearms and over 350 grams worth of marijuana.