DeKalb County teachers, middle-school 1st loves get married at school

The love story of two DeKalb County teachers who were married this week started in the sixth grade - they just didn't know it back then.

Art teacher Alyssa Alderson and music teacher James Blalock tied the knot Thursday at DeKalb Path Academy.

Family, friends, colleagues, and even students took part in the ceremony.

The couple were each other's first loves in sixth grade back when they both went to Mabry Middle School in Marietta. They later reconnected and fell in love all over again.

Alyssa and James Blalock (DeKalb Path Academy)

"She had made a comment on Facebook that she was going to a private viewing of 'Downton Abbey,' and I messaged her and said, 'Well, I'd like to go and if you took me I'd give you VIP because I have a handicapable placard.'" Blalock joked.

After saying their I dos, the couple walked down the aisle and got high-fives from their happy students.

From all of us here at FOX 5, congratulations Mr. and Mrs. Blalock!