DeKalb County teachers to be furloughed 1 day, following budget approval

Teachers within the DeKalb County School District will be furloughed a total of one day following a budget approval vote.

New superintendent for DeKalb County Schools Cheryl Watson-Harris presented her amended budget proposal Friday to the school board.

The board approved the new budget by a 6 to 1 vote, FOX 5's Laura Neal confirmed. Furloughs up to 9 days had been proposed earlier this week.

Some teachers were concerned about the possibility of furloughs because of COVID-19.

“Our goal really is to, uh, come up with a plan, a proposal that has the least negative impact on our teachers that work so tirelessly for the needs of our students,” Harris told FOX 5 earlier this week prior to the budget approval “What’s important to me is that teachers know that they’ve been heard that they are respected, they are valued. We are trying desperately to ensure that if furloughs become essential in terms of our approach that it would be at the very minimum amount of days possible.”