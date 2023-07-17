SWAT arrests armed suspect barricaded with minors in Ellenwood home

article

A man is in custody after a standoff with SWAT Monday morning. DeKalb County police say the armed man barricaded himself in a home in Ellenwood with minors, including an infant.

Police responded to the "domestic situation" in the 4000 block of Sweetwater Parkway at 11:30 a.m.

They were told a man discharged a firearm multiple times before holing up in the house with five other people. Three of those people were juveniles who managed to escape before police arrived.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 4000 block of Sweetwater Parkway in Ellenwood, Georgia.

The SWAT team was able to free a remaining woman and her infant.

The suspect, who has not yet been named, was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.

