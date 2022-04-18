DeKalb County spa closed down, manager arrested after human trafficking accusations

article

DeKalb County police said they have made a human trafficking and prostitution bust.

Officers closed down the Tiger Spa located at 3996 Pleasantdale Road last Thursday after a tip and subsequent investigation uncovered illegal activity.

Young Nelson, who is the manager of the business, was arrested and charged with keeping a place of prostitution and human trafficking. She was also cited for fire code violations.

The business will not be allowed to reopen until it is brought back up to code and a new inspection is completed.

Nelson was booked into the DeKalb County jail.