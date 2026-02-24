Temple woman charged in stolen school bus 'joyride'

The Brief Allison Marie Lynes was arrested after community members recognized her from viral surveillance footage of the bus theft. Lynes faces charges of theft by taking, criminal trespass, and three counts of entering auto. Investigators still do not know how Lynes obtained the keys or why she drove the bus to her hometown.



The mystery of the stolen school bus that made national headlines has come to a screeching halt.

What we know:

Authorities have arrested 48-year-old Allison Marie Lynes of Temple, Georgia, after community members recognized her from viral surveillance footage. Lynes is accused of stealing a bus from Arbor Springs Elementary School earlier this month, taking it on a cross-county joyride, and dumping it before disappearing into the night.

What they're saying:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says the public played the biggest role in closing the case.

"Yeah, so we're very thankful for our partnership with the community," said Sgt. Chris Ricketson. "They're the ones who helped us out identifying this individual. We received numerous tips of who they believe was the individual in that video."

What we don't know:

While the arrest provides some closure, it leaves several questions parked in the lot. Investigators still don't know how Lynes got the keys to the bus or why she decided to take it in the first place. It is also unclear why she drove the bus straight to Carroll County, where she lives and where the bus was eventually recovered.

The theft itself was a bold move; the bus loop at Arbor Springs sits on a high ridge, making the vehicles nearly impossible to see from the street.

What's next:

Lynes was taken into custody in Carroll County and is now being held at the Coweta County Detention Center. She faces charges of theft by taking, criminal trespass, and three counts of entering auto.