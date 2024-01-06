23-year-old man gunned down in Stonecrest parking lot

A 23-year-old man was shot to death in a Stonecrest parking lot Saturday evening. DeKalb County police have opened an investigation.

Officials say the victim was shot in the chest in the 13000 block of Turnberry Place. They believe he had been involved in some sort of physical altercation with the gunman.

There has been no word on a suspect or any arrests.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.