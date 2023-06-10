Woman shot, killed walking out of convenience store in Decatur

A young woman was murdered on her way out of a convenience store in Decatur, according to police. She was only 27 years old.

DeKalb County police were called to the 1000 block of Holcombe Road. Through a preliminary investigation, they determined the woman was walking out of the nearby Food Mart when someone opened fire.

EMS took her to a hospital with a gunshot wound where she ultimately died.

Detectives are still investigating the incident.