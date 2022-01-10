DeKalb County Sheriff's Office mourns sudden loss of beloved deputy

article

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its deputies, who died over the weekend.

The sheriff's office said Deputy Sheriff Sergeant Noel Kristian Cameron died suddenly Sunday.

Cameron, who died on his 36th birthday, had worked for the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office for more than 10 years. He started in 2011 as a Detention Officer.

He was most recently assigned Morning Watch in the DeKalb County Jail.

"We are remembering Deputy Cameron as a wonderful sergeant who really cared about his team, an ardent motivator of exemplary conduct, and a true soldier who will be greatly missed," a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Officials said he's survived by his wife, Tiffany, their son Micah and daughter Eden.

The sheriff's office said it is not allowed to release detailed employee health-related information.

