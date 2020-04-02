DeKalb County sheriff self-isolates after contact with COVID-19 patient

Just a few days after DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox outlined the plan to contain COVID 19 at one of metro Atlanta's jails, she learned she was exposed to a sergeant at the jail who's tested positive for the coronavirus. Sheriff Maddox said she decided to self-quarantine as a precaution—even though it's been 14 days since she made contact with the infected employee.

"I do want everybody in the community to know that I am fine," she told FOX 5's Portia Bruner in a video call.

When I was told, I put myself on self-quarantine and went home and had a tele-med with the doctor and the doctor asked me a series of questions. I had no symptoms and was cleared on that same day to return to work. But I just wanted to take some extra precautions because the safety of my employees is paramount to making sure the jail runs efficiently," said Maddox, who has been the Sheriff since December 1, 2020.

Friday, the sheriff announced one employee and two inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus. The case reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases associated with the DeKalb County jail to four. But she said all four are recovering well, including the two inmates.

"They get treated at in our facility. We have what we need to treat them," said Maddox.

The sheriff said she hopes more people will take social distancing and shelter in place orders seriously--especially since so many lives have been lost and so much is at stake for every family living through this pandemic.

"It's emotional for me because of the simple fact that I can't even see my grandkids because of this. I haven't seen them in a month because the work we're doing is so important to fighting this. We all need to be serious about this illness."

The sheriff said she will likely self-quarantine for the rest of the week.