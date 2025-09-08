Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County Sheriff addresses violent crime arrests

Published  September 8, 2025 3:59pm EDT
The Brief

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County sheriff's office is hosting a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the arrest of 14 people for violent crimes in Stone Mountain.

The backstory:

The arrests happened in August with help from the U.S. Marshall's Service. 

The suspects, whose ages range from 15 to 43, face a variety of felony charges.

