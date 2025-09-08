DeKalb County Sheriff addresses violent crime arrests
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The DeKalb County sheriff's office is hosting a press conference at 4 p.m. to discuss the arrest of 14 people for violent crimes in Stone Mountain.
The backstory:
The arrests happened in August with help from the U.S. Marshall's Service.
The suspects, whose ages range from 15 to 43, face a variety of felony charges.
This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
The Source: Information in this article came from a release by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office.