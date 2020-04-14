DeKalb County Schools to end 2019-2020 school year early

Students in DeKalb County will be ending their school year early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DeKalb County School District announced Tuesday its plan to close the 2019-2020 school year four days early on May 15, 2020, for grades PreK-11. The school year for seniors will end on May 8, 2020.

The original end date for grades PreK-11 was May 21.

"The week of May 11-15 will be an academic support week for seniors and their teachers," district officials stated in a press release to FOX 5. "The deadline for teachers to post the senior grades is Friday, May 15, 2020."

DeKalb Schools has created a End of Year Guide for Students and Families for 2019-2020, which provides detailed information regarding final grade calculations, promotion/retention, summer extended learning opportunities, school year learning recovery opportunities, end of year activities, and a FAQ. A copy can be found on the district website.

Officials said graduation ceremonies will be moved from the week of May 18-23 to the week of June 22-27. No decision has been made yet on the ceremony style, but two options are on the table:

- Virtual Graduation

- Hybrid Face-to-Face with seniors and staff only

