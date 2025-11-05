DeKalb County school bus involved in crash on Stewart Mill Road

Image 1 of 3 ▼ A DeKalb County school bus was involved in a crash Wednesday. (FOX 5)

A DeKalb County school bus was involved in a crash with a car on Stewart Mill Road early Wednesday morning.

What we know:

A FOX 5 crew responded to the scene around 7 a.m. at the intersection of Stewart Mill Road and Rockbridge Road Southwest. The crew said DeKalb County police were on the scene speaking with both drivers.

According to the school district, no injuries were reported in the crash.

What we don't know:

The FOX 5 team could see the bus driver at the scene but did not know whether any students were on board at the time of the crash.

