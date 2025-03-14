DeKalb County residents claim garbage trucks dumping liquid onto streets

The Brief The residents of DeKalb County's Mortons Landing neighborhood are complaining about stains on their roads they say came from garbage trucks. The group says that the trucks are dumping liquids intentionally to save time. The county says that the problem was a faulty drain plug on the truck.



Residents in one DeKalb County neighborhood are crying foul over a smelly and unsanitary situation.

They say garbage trucks dumped liquids from the hopper into their community intentionally to save time.

What they're saying:

From up above you can see the situation - roads stained a dirty brown color.

Residents in the Morton Landing subdivision in DeKalb County say garbage trucks are to blame.

"The trucks have a plug in them, and they are supposed to drain those plugs at the landfill, but they can take those plugs out and drain the trucks as they pick up the garbage on our street," Howard Banks said. "And this is how we are getting the stains on our streets,"

"In front of my house it was nasty," Jarvis Mays said. "It's embarrassing when we have company and people coming to our homes and seeing all the mess in our street. We're like, ‘This is not how we live.’"

The group of neighbors banded together to take their issues to the county, but said that their situation hasn't been adequately fixed.

"The intention isn't really being put to handle this properly. It's like, 'Let's throw a Band-Aid on it, shut them up and keep it moving,'" Trevor Richards said.

Richards said someone from the county put down some sort of de-greaser, but that didn't work.

"I guess they tried to do something, and it failed," he said. "As quickly as they came, they left."

The group said recent rain has helped with the situation, but there are still spots on the roads.

These longtime residents say they want the county to care.

"I hope they see that we are concerned about our neighborhood, and DeKalb County needs to do a better job than what they are doing," Banks said.

The other side:

County leaders say the spill was caused by an issue with the hopper drain plug and that the plug has now been replaced.

Going forward, the county says they will review maintenance procedures and inspect all their trucks.

Crews will be told to report any leaks.

