Photo shows car connected to deadly road rage shooting in Publix parking lot, police say

article

A new surveillance photo was released showing the car police believe was involved in a road rage incident that led to a deadly shooting last week outside a Publix on North Decatur and Clairmont roads.

Police said the body of the Honda sedan is white, but the front bumper is black and the hood is gray. Investigators also want people to pay attention to the sunroof.

Last Wednesday, midday shoppers at the Publix located at 2155 North Decatur Road were stunned after police said the driver of the Honda opened fire on a man, shooting him multiple times as he sat in his gray Chevy Colorado truck, killing him.

Police identified the victim as 43-year-old Lewayne Terrell.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from road rage and the shooter followed the victim into the parking lot.

The shooter then fled the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Unit at 770-724-7850 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers 404-577-TIPS (8477).