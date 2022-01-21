Expand / Collapse search
DeKalb County Police search for man last seen in Stone Mtn.

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Andrew Lichtenstadter was last seen on January 21, 2022. (DeKalb County Police Department)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are working to locate a man who was first reported missing Friday afternoon.

According to investigators, Andrew Lichtenstadter was last seen around 1:40 p.m. on January 21 near his home in the 600 block of  An.tietam Dr. in Stone Mountain.

Prior to his disappearance Lichtenstadter was seen wearing a black hoodie, dark jeans with no shoes. Police described him as 5’9 in height, around 140 pounds with blue eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on Lichtenstadter's whereabouts should contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.

