Man armed with shotgun fired at police during DeKalb County SWAT standoff, GBI says

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a police officer shot a man who opened fire with a shotgun on Monday afternoon at a DeKalb County apartment complex.

Officials said 42-year-old Ladderick Curry was wounded and taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but his injury is not believed to be life-threatening.

The DeKalb County Police Department said Curry was seen at around 3:30 p.m. on March 14 carrying a gun and chasing a woman across the parking lot of Heritage Reserve Apartments on Creste Drive.

The GBI said Curry was in the doorway of an apartment when he fired at least one shot at officers.

Curry ran inside when a shootout ensured and a DeKalb police officer returned fire.

A SWAT team was brought to the scene. The GBI said Curry fired at least one more round when more officers arrived. Officers returned fire again and wounded Curry.

The shooting was the 27th involving an officer the GBI has investigated in 2022.

