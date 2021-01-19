Dekalb County police investigating deadly hit and run

A mother is desperate for answers.

She's urging someone to come forward after a driver kept going after hitting her son, 33-year-old Demetrius Bigby, in DeKalb County.

Bigby later died from his injuries.

"He always tell me 'mom, you always treat me like a baby.’ Cause I did treat him like a baby," Jacqueline Bigby said. "I gonna always remember that because we had a tight bond."

A bond now forever changed.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

"You left him out here in the middle of the street. A witness had to pull him over and take him out the road until the paramedics and stuff got here," Jacqueline said.

DeKalb County police said someone hit Bigby last Monday as he was crossing the street.

It happened near North Indian Creek Drive and Rockbridge Road around 6:15 p.m.

Jacqueline said he was walking to the store near their house.

"I talked to him that Monday evening and I kept calling him that Tuesday morning and I texted him and I didn't get no answer," she said.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

On Tuesday, hospital staff contacted the 33-year-old's cousin to let the family know what happened.

"Me and my aunt, we actually went down to Atlanta Medical [Center] to verify and identify his body, that it was him," Bigby's cousin India Battle said. "We can't sleep at night, we really can't eat."

Bigby died last Wednesday from his injuries.

A week later, the pain for his loved ones is still unbearable.

They're pleading for someone to come forward to help give them peace and closure.

"I know it's not going to bring him back but I need justice," Jacqueline said.

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect vehicle. If you know anything, police urge that you call their Traffic Specialist detectives at 770-724-7610.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.