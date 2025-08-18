DeKalb County mom wants accountability after child eats THC gummy at school

The Brief Madison Tate said her eighth-grade daughter had no idea the gummy a classmate gave her was dangerous. The DeKalb County School District confirmed that four students at Stephenson ate gummies last week, but did not release their conditions or verify whether the gummies were laced. Tate is now calling for accountability at her daughter’s school.



A DeKalb County mother says her daughter feared for her life after eating what she thought was candy at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain.

What they're saying:

Madison Tate said her eighth-grade daughter had no idea the gummy a classmate gave her was dangerous.

"She was talking about how she couldn’t breathe or anything," Tate said. "Her heart was racing, she was crying hysterically."

The reaction quickly grew worse.

"Her legs—everything went numb," Tate said. "She said she couldn’t feel her legs or anything."

Tate said her daughter’s heart rate spiked to more than 155, forcing her to rush the girl to the emergency room.

"They had to wheel her in a wheelchair because she couldn’t stand or walk," Tate said. "She said she thought she was about to die."

The DeKalb County School District confirmed that four students at Stephenson ate gummies last week, but did not release their conditions or verify whether the gummies were laced.

Tate says doctors confirmed her worst fear: "They did test it and said it was laced with thc." She said the discovery left her shaken. "Words can’t describe how upset I was."

Tate is now calling for accountability at her daughter’s school. "I don’t understand how that was even in the school," she said. "The student should definitely be suspended for that."

What's next:

The DeKalb County School District says it is investigating the incident. Officials have not said if disciplinary action will be taken.