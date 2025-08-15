Four DeKalb middle school students ingest gummies, 1 hospitalized

The Brief Four Stephenson Middle School students reportedly ingested gummies on Aug. 13, prompting a school investigation. Three students were released to their parents, and one was transported to the hospital. The district is urging parents to remind children not to eat food if they don’t know its source.



Four students at Stephenson Middle School in Stone Mountain reportedly ingested gummies on Wednesday, prompting an investigation by school officials.

What we know:

Administrators said the incident happened Aug. 13 and that, following district protocol and the Student Code of Conduct, parents were contacted immediately. Three of the students were released to their parents, while one was taken to the hospital.

What you can do:

DeKalb County School District is urging parents to speak with their children about exercising caution before eating any food when they are unsure of its origin.

What we don't know:

At this time, it is unknown what kind of gummies the students ingested, who supplied them, and why one student had to be taken to a hospital.