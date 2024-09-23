DeKalb County police swarm neighborhood near Stone Mountain
article
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - A large police presence turned up in a neighborhood near Stone Mountain Monday night.
FOX 5 Atlanta noticed the developing fleet of DeKalb County police vehicles near Memorial Drive and West Mountain Street.
Neighbors reported hearing multiple gunshots before police came swarming.
Image 1 of 13
▼
DeKalb County police officers swarm the intersection of W. Mountain Street and Memorial Drive on Sept. 23, 2024. (FOX 5)
We have crews at the scene gathering more information.
This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.
MAP OF LOCATION