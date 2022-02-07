DeKalb County ME investigates inmate death

The death of a DeKalb County inmate over the weekend is under investigation.

Jaquay Smith, 21, of Stone Mountain, was found unresponsive inside a cell on Saturday during a security check.

Despite lifesaving measures by the jail medical staff and DeKalb Fire Rescue, Smith was pronounced dead at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Smith was booked into jail on Feb. 1 on outstanding warrants taken out by the DeKalb County Police Department for aggravated assault with a weapon and armed robbery. Deputies had taken him into custody without incident and he was being held without bond.

Investigators believe his death was a suicide.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death.

If you or a loved one may be at risk of suicide, here are resources that can help:

1-800-273-8255 . Or text to 741-741 . Or you can chat with a counselor via 1-888-628-9454 . National Suicide Prevention Lifeline : The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at. Or text to. Or you can chat with a counselor via Instant Message by clicking here . For crisis support in Spanish, call

1-866-488-7386 for the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community. Trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also speak with someone over text message or instant message. Trevor Lifeline : Callfor the TrevorLifeline, a suicide prevention counseling service for the LGBTQ community. Trained counselors are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You can also speak with someone over text message or instant message.

741741 to text confidentially with a trained crisis counselor. Counselors are available 24/7. Crisis Text Line : Text HOME toto text confidentially with a trained crisis counselor. Counselors are available 24/7.

