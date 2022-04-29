DeKalb County mayors stand behind letter to board to 'right this ship'

Clarkston Mayor Beverly Burks and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch joined with fellow members of the DeKalb Municipal Association to voice their concern over Superintendent Cheryl Watson-Harris' termination.

Mayor Burks said, "All 12 cities have come together because of this most important issue, our children. The betterment of our children."

Twelve mayors representing cities across DeKalb County signed their names to the letter, which was addressed to school board members, stating the board's decision may have a long-term impact "by making it difficult to attract and retain a new superintendent as well as other leaders. "

"I was disappointed in the timing," said Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch. "I was disappointed in how the board handled it. I think a lot of it feels very uncomfortable because of the way it went down."

The mayors said they fear the board’s actions over the last few days indicate a need for new policies and procedures to address governance of the DeKalb County School District and are ready to work with the DeKalb legislative delegation to craft legislation which will protect DCSD students and educators.

In the letter the mayors stated that serious changes are needed to prevent "the chaos that seems to occur every few years in the school district."

"Having that letter and letting the community know that the mayors are together as one, to ensure that we are one DeKalb and that our children are protected, that's the most important thing for us," said Burks.