Missing DeKalb County dad with Alzheimer's spotted in Decatur, family says

A family is desperate to find their father who went missing without a trace Saturday morning. They fear the DeKalb County 77-year-old, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's and Dementia, may be disoriented.

A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued.

Jim "Jimmy" Flowers, left his home in Decatur on foot at around 5:45 a.m. Flowers was later spotted on Ring doorbell footage near Pinetree Drive and Scott Boulevard in Decatur Saturday evening. He was wearing a golden yellow short sleeve top with a collar, a black wool Kangol hat and possibly a pair of black gloves.

Flowers was described as balding with brown eyes. He stands 6-feet-1-inch tall, and weighs about 205 pounds.

If you see him, please contact 911 or the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7710.