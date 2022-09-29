DeKalb County man charged with multiple counts of sexual exploiting children

article

A DeKalb County man is in custody charged with multiple counts of sexually exploiting children.

Tuesday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit arrested 63-year-old DeKalb County resident Michael Jones.

According to investigators, officials began looking into Jones' online activity after receiving multiple tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about him possibly possessing child sexual abuse.

The investigation eventually ended with agents searching Jones' home and arresting him.

Jones is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of children and is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.