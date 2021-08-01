DeKalb County judge issues 60-day eviction mortarium

The federal eviction moratorium expired on Saturday but at least one Georgia county is buying time for some in need of assistance.

DeKalb County Judge Asha Jackson signed an emergency judicial order creating a countywide moratorium on evictions for 60 days, following the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium expiration.

The judge wrote the judicial action was made necessary by the "continued COVID-19 public health emergency and cyberattack on the (Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition) program which delayed relief targeted at parties to dispossessory proceedings."

The Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition provides 60 percent of the past due funds up to $10,000 and two months of prospective rent, but there are plans to enhance it.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said he will present a proposal to DeKalb County commissioners that would provide up to 100 percent rental reimbursement for past due rent up to 12 months. The proposal will include reimbursement for three months' prospective rents for eligible tenants.

"Without this local extension to the CDC moratorium, thousands of DeKalb residents faced the stark reality of having their belongings set out on the street in the midst of surging COVID-19 infection rates.," Thurmond said. "I am aware that this extension will increase the financial burden and stress on landlords, especially our mom-and-pop owners."

President Joe Biden has urged state governments to "urgently accelerate their efforts" to disburse rental assistance through the American Rescue Plan. Through June, only about $3 billion of $25 billion had been dispersed, FOX Business reported.

The FOX TV DIgital Team contributed to this report.

