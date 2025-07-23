DeKalb County investing $8M into housing project for families

The Brief DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is announcing the launch of a housing project for families currently living in extended-stay motels. The $8 million project aims to rapidly re-house families in need and provide long-term housing stability. A 10 a.m. news conference will be held at the Park 500 leasing office on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.



DeKalb County CEO Lorraine Cochran-Johnson is scheduled to deliver an update today on a major housing initiative aimed at helping families currently living in extended-stay motels.

What we know:

The housing project will secure 60 units within Park 500 to be used to provide permanent, stable housing for families experiencing homelessness or housing insecurity. Park 500 is located on Hambrick Road in Stone Mountain.

Cochran-Johnson will speak about the launch during a 10 a.m. news conference at the Park 500 leasing office. According to her office, the county has agreed to invest $8 million into the project as part of a broader effort to address the lack of affordable housing in the area.

What they're saying:

The new community is part of a strategy to rapidly re-house vulnerable families and offer them a path toward long-term stability. According to On Common Ground News, research has shown that more than 100 families are living in just two extended stay motels in DeKalb County.