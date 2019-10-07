DeKalb County introduces first-ever female police chief

In a historic announcement, DeKalb County officials have introduced the county's first-ever female police chief.

During a news conference in Decatur on Monday, Mirtha Ramos was formally introduced to the public.

Ramos is a 22-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department and held several leadership positions including division chief, major, and captain. She oversaw one of the department's largest divisions, which included the Miami International Airport and the Special Patrol Bureau.

Ramos told FOX 5's Deidra Dukes that she wanted to see what the vision of the department was before making any changes.

"We will take what works, and we're going to continue moving forward, and we're going to tailor what doesn't work," she said.

In her new role, Ramos will lead nearly 800 police officers and 110 civilian employees. She will also be in charge of managing the departments $95.1 million, a release from DeKalb County said.

DeKalb County officials said that Ramos brings a wealth of experience, professionalism, and training to the job, and that they look forward to the great things she will bring to the department.

“Chief Ramos has the knowledge, skill and abilities to develop and sustain strong partnerships that reduce crime,” Public Safety Director Jack Lumpkin said in a statement. “DeKalb County has the right person at the right time.”

She is expected to take over the position in November.