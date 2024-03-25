DeKalb County inmate escapes from Grady Memorial Hospital

article

Another inmate managed to escape from Grady Memorial Hospital. This marks the third time in less than a year, and twice in one month.

Jamal Sanchez, 47, was reportedly taken to the hospital on March 21 for a medical emergency. He was picked up at a secured construction site in Chamblee on March 17 on felony possession charges, among other crimes. He was in DeKalb County's custody.

Three days later, Sanchez made a break for it. It's not yet clear how he was able to escape.

Deputies are now on the lookout for him. If you have seen this man, please contact the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office immediately.