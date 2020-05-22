DeKalb County hosting two drive-thru food distribution events

DeKalb County is lending a helping hand to residents who have limited access to healthy food.

On Friday, May 22 at 2pm, Dekalb County is hosting two drive-thru food distribution events where officials will give away 1,200 boxes of fresh produce and 1,200 bags of chicken. Residents will receive one 20-pound box of “Georgia Grown” fruit and vegetables and one 10-pound bag of frozen chicken.

The nutritious COVID-19 Care Baskets will be distributed at 2pm on a first-come, first-served basis:

Panthersville Stadium, 2817 Clifton Springs Road, Decatur.

Hallford Stadium, 3789 Memorial College Ave., Clarkston.

Proof of DeKalb County residency is required to receive a care basket.

This is made possible through a partnership between Dekalb County, Georgia Department of Agriculture and Georgia farmers.