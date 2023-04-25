DeKalb County homeowner shoots teen breaking into car, police say

article

A 16-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after police say he was shot by a homeowner who caught him breaking into their car.

Officials with the DeKalb County Police Department tell FOX 5 that officers responded to the 3400 block of River Mill Lane shortly before 9 a.m. to investigate reports of a shooting.

At the scene, officers found a 16-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Investigators believe the 16-year-old and two other suspects had broken into a vehicle in the neighborhood.

While the three were attempting to steal the vehicle, police say the homeowner confronted them and fired at least one shot, hitting the teen.

Medics rushed the teenager to a nearby hospital for a non-life-threatening injury where he is receiving treatment.

The other two suspects fled the scene on foot. Police have not released any defining information on them.

Investigators are currently interviewing the homeowner. Officials have not said if they will face charges in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.