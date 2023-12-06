Armed man stabs DeKalb County resident during home invasion, police say

article

A 21-year-old suspect is in custody at the DeKalb County Jail after an armed home invasion and confrontation with police, officials say.

At around 10:15 a.m. Dec. 3, officials with the DeKalb County Police Department responded to reports of a burglary in progress on Clairemont Avenue.

Near the reported scene, a wounded man flagged the responding officers down, saying that there was a man in his house who had stabbed him in the hand.

The victim told police that a man armed with a knife entered his home and demanded money. The homeowner was stabbed during a struggle, after which he says the home invader unsuccessfully tried to steal his vehicle.

The man was able to get away and flag down the officer.

When officers entered the home, they found 21-year-old Riverdale resident Leshonn Pack with a knife.

Investigators say Pack refused to drop the weapon, leading them to fire a Taser at him and take him into custody.

Pack is now in the DeKalb County Jail charged with first-degree home invasion, aggravated assault, kidnapping, and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.