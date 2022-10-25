DeKalb County high school student charged after threats on social media

article

A Stephenson High School has been charged for posting threats that disrupted the school day on Monday.

The DeKalb County School District police charged the teen, whose name is not being released due to their age, for posting multiple threats on social media.

The DeKalb County high school was placed on lockdown on Monday due to those threats.

District officials were forced to work quickly to dispel growing rumors due to those threats that there was an active shooter situation on campus.

No students or staff were injured stemming from the threats, officials say.