Woman says gun violence has to stop after her car is hit by a bullet

Bullets hit a woman's car as she was taking her daughter to dance class. Anne Koehler says she is thankful she and her daughter are okay, but she is angry and scared.

Koehler says they were driving down Snapfinger Woods Road in DeKalb County when she heard 20 to 30 gunshots. Her 10-year-old daughter, Claire, was in the passenger seat.

"She screamed to me ‘duck’, and we realized something hit the car," said Koehler.

Koehler stepped on the gas and drove several miles until she felt safe enough to pull over.

"When I got out, there was a bullet hole in the car," said Koehler.

"I was sitting right there, and I thought it was going to hit me because it was on this side," said Claire.

Koshler says she believes someone in the Texaco parking lot was firing at someone else on the sidewalk. She says police told her at least five other cars were hit. One bullet went through a headrest, another through a window.

Bullets also hit some of the apartments across the street. One woman took photos of the hole a bullet left right next to her baby boy's crib.

It all happened around 5 p.m. Monday night. Koehler says it should have been an ordinary day. Instead, innocent people were left dodging bullets.

"The people who want to do the right thing, we have to be louder, and we have to speak up so that everyone knows we're in this together, and we all want to live peacefully," said Koehler.

Koehler says she doesn't know the answer to ending gun violence, but she knows something has to be done.

"What I don't want is the criminals and the people involved in this to be stronger than the people who are just trying to live," said Koehler.

DeKalb County Police say they don't know of any injuries from the gunfire. So far, no arrests have been made.