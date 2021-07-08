DeKalb County government employee found passed out on the side of the road

When a couple of motorists saw an individual sprawled on the grass along a major DeKalb County road, they initially thought a crime may have been committed.

The two had just passed a small county water vehicle parked on Hillandale.

"I said, 'did you see that,'" one of the good Samaritans recalled.

They stopped, walked over to a woman in uniform who initially did not respond to their query.

"I thought she was dead," the passerby remembered.

But the woman threw up, and the odor of alcohol was evident.

The county worker ultimately sat up, thanked the two for their concern, and tried to leave.

But they took her keys, locked the doors to the water truck, and called the authorities.

A spokesperson for the county acknowledged the incident.

That worker has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an administrative investigation.

