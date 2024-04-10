'Fake' Georgia Power worker demands entry in woman's home, she says

A doorbell camera caught the moment a man went to a home claiming to be from Georgia Power saying he was sent to cut the power and needed to get inside.

"It was so many red flags," the victim told FOX 5.

This woman asked not to be identified because she feared the man responsible may still be out there.

She said the man came to her DeKalb County home Tuesday morning claiming to be from Georgia Power and needing access to her home.

A man impersonating a Georgia Power worker tried to gain access to a woman's home, she says. (Photo supplied by victim)

"Instantly, I knew something was wrong because he pulled up in a Nissan. I've never seen them outside of a Georgia Power truck," the woman explained. "Just him in a full outfit like he was going to the club. His shoes were on the wrong feet. It just wasn't a Georgia Power worker."

The woman's fiancé was home and in the shower at the time.

"He didn't answer the doorbell. He kept ringing it, so we just started talking to him through the camera," the woman said.

The alleged worker claimed he was advised no one lived at the home and insisted he needed to get inside to cut the power.

"When he realized we weren't going to be opening the door, he went to our elderly neighbor next door. Luckily, she wasn't home," she said.

The woman said she alerted DeKalb County Police and the electric company.

Georgia Power officials said they will never send employees into the field to collect money or payment.

A spokesperson said if there is a service-related issue, you should look for a uniform, badge with their photo, name and logo, and a vehicle with the logo.

The woman said those around her to be alert and careful.

"Just because he was in DeKalb today doesn't mean he won't be in Stone Mountain or Gwinnett tomorrow," the victim said.

A spokesperson for Georgia Power sent the following statement and tips:

Georgia Power wants to make sure our customers are safe from scammers and potential threats to their information. We have several tips below on how to protect yourself from fraudulent activity.