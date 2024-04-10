'Fake' Georgia Power worker demands entry in woman's home, she says
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A doorbell camera caught the moment a man went to a home claiming to be from Georgia Power saying he was sent to cut the power and needed to get inside.
"It was so many red flags," the victim told FOX 5.
This woman asked not to be identified because she feared the man responsible may still be out there.
She said the man came to her DeKalb County home Tuesday morning claiming to be from Georgia Power and needing access to her home.
A man impersonating a Georgia Power worker tried to gain access to a woman's home, she says. (Photo supplied by victim)
"Instantly, I knew something was wrong because he pulled up in a Nissan. I've never seen them outside of a Georgia Power truck," the woman explained. "Just him in a full outfit like he was going to the club. His shoes were on the wrong feet. It just wasn't a Georgia Power worker."
The woman's fiancé was home and in the shower at the time.
"He didn't answer the doorbell. He kept ringing it, so we just started talking to him through the camera," the woman said.
The alleged worker claimed he was advised no one lived at the home and insisted he needed to get inside to cut the power.
"When he realized we weren't going to be opening the door, he went to our elderly neighbor next door. Luckily, she wasn't home," she said.
The woman said she alerted DeKalb County Police and the electric company.
Georgia Power officials said they will never send employees into the field to collect money or payment.
A spokesperson said if there is a service-related issue, you should look for a uniform, badge with their photo, name and logo, and a vehicle with the logo.
The woman said those around her to be alert and careful.
"Just because he was in DeKalb today doesn't mean he won't be in Stone Mountain or Gwinnett tomorrow," the victim said.
A spokesperson for Georgia Power sent the following statement and tips:
Georgia Power wants to make sure our customers are safe from scammers and potential threats to their information. We have several tips below on how to protect yourself from fraudulent activity.
- Georgia Power doesn’t send employees into the field to collect payment in person or to pay anywhere other than an Authorized Payment Location (APL). In the rare event we need to visit for a service-related issue, look for a uniform, badge with photo, name and logo, and a vehicle with our logo.
- If a customer receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from Georgia Power who demands immediate payment to avoid disconnection, hang up and direct-dial customer service using the number on their bill.
- Customers should verify they are on the official www.GeorgiaPower.com website when conducting web searches.
- Delete all emails that demand immediate payment or personal information.
- If an account becomes past due, we contact customers by pre-recorded message or letter asking the customer to call us. This pre-recorded message will not ask you to remain on the line or press a number to speak to a representative.
- We do not call customers to set up automatic payments, to "update" credit cards or to ask customers to "pay for a new meter."