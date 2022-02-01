Expand / Collapse search

DeKalb County firefighters rescue man stuck in tree

DeKalb County Fire said it's unclear what the man was doing in the tree, but he was about 10 feet in the air with his leg pinned by a large limb.  (FOX 5 Atlanta)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County firefighters said medical personnel are assessing injuries to a man's leg after rescuing him from a tree. 

DeKalb County Fire said it's unclear what the man was doing in the tree, but he was about 10 feet in the air with his leg pinned by a large limb. 

Firefighters removed him from the tree and said he has a leg injury, but firefighters were unable to confirm if it's broken. 

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene and saw multiple fire trucks responding to a tree near Appleton Court off of Wesley Chapel Road.

First responders were climbing a ladder supporting the man, who dangled upside down from the tree. 

Firefighters in a cherry picker sawed limbs from the tree. 

