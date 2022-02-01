DeKalb County firefighters rescue man stuck in tree

article

DeKalb County firefighters said medical personnel are assessing injuries to a man's leg after rescuing him from a tree.

DeKalb County Fire said it's unclear what the man was doing in the tree, but he was about 10 feet in the air with his leg pinned by a large limb.

Firefighters removed him from the tree and said he has a leg injury, but firefighters were unable to confirm if it's broken.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene and saw multiple fire trucks responding to a tree near Appleton Court off of Wesley Chapel Road.

First responders were climbing a ladder supporting the man, who dangled upside down from the tree.

Firefighters in a cherry picker sawed limbs from the tree.

